Paul Schimmelman, Livermore
I'm adding my voice to the growing chorus of voices speaking out in favor of the city council rethinking the location of the Eden Housing project.
I have been involved in this process since the community workshops took place a few years ago. I listened carefully while people from all parts of the community made their priorities clear, with open space and parking leading over housing right in the center of our downtown. With the recent surprise announcement of the increase in height and footprint of the Eden housing units, and the revelation that the focus would be on low income and homeless housing units, as opposed to workforce housing, I feel as if all the smart and capable folks on the city council and planning department need to rethink having such a development right in the core of downtown.
I am all for increased workforce, low income and homeless housing being available throughout Livermore. Everyone should have the opportunity to have access to decent housing, but I don't see that it makes sense that this housing must be located right in the core of downtown. There does appear to be alternate locations for the housing on the north side of Railroad Avenue.
Even our new mayor, while campaigning for our votes, suggested that relocating these housing units was a strong possibility, one that he supported, embracing it as the wonderful sounding 'win-win’ solution. So, let's encourage our bright and dedicated mayor and city council members to rethink this housing decision for the benefit of all of us, not just a relatively small number of folks who may fill these planned new housing units.
The results of this decision will be with us for many decades to come.