Terry McCune, Livermore
Livermore School District’s Measure G will add six cents per $100 of assessed value to our property tax bill. That doesn’t sound like much, right? After all, they say it’s for the children. Please do the math. Look at your last property tax bill. Take your assessed value (located in the Tax Computation Worksheet portion of your property tax statement.) Let’s say it’s $500,000. Your property tax has just increased by $300 because of Measure G. You may not be aware, but you’re paying school taxes already. Look for these taxes on your statement: School Unified, School Comm Coll and Livermore Schl Tax. The total amount that you’ll now pay for schools is $1,020!