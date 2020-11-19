Louis Dentici, Livermore
Government of the people, by the people and for the people expresses our nations values and is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
Fair elections must protect the will of the people, and tens of millions of people feel the 2020 election has been stolen by those who seek to support the vison of the New World Order. The software voting machines are made by Dominion and is named Hammer and Scorecard.
This program was first used in Venezuela by Hugo Chavez to secure his election in the ‘80s. With the help of outside governments and very wealthy investors, its use has grown widespread and is currently used worldwide to ensure vote outcomes favoring the progressive agenda. When used, it is digitally able to switch the vote count from one candidate in nano seconds to another in the exact same amount. This methodology was used in the 2016 election; however, the algorithms underestimated the support for candidate Trump and the increase in fraudulent votes was incorrect.
In the 2020 election, the well-funded opposition overestimated, the deception became obvious, and now they have been caught cheating.
In one instance, thousands of votes in Pennsylvania switched by an equal number of votes, in the middle of the night, from Trump to Biden. More than 20 states have used the Dominion software program and equipment. Millions of U.S. citizen votes have been fraudulently switched from President Trump to Joe Biden.
If this election is not corrected and prevented to safeguard future elections, our country will no longer exist as a republic and voter confidence in the election process irreparably damaged. Let's get this mess straightened out; the evidence is growing. Let's allow the experts to do their jobs for the sake of citizens to see and know that justice has been carried out.
We must arrest, indict and convict those that are responsible for trying to overthrow our system of justice.