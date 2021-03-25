Edward Beuerman, Former Livermore Business Owner and Civic Supporter
Look what they’ve done to our park in the latest downtown Livermore plan. It’s a bait and switch! This maneuver is detrimental to Livermore residents and the owners of the proposed wine country hotel.
Prior to the December 7, 2020 city council workshop, I was quite pleased with the proposal. After Eden housing presented their changes to their 130-unit affordable housing development, I realized we were about to be cheated.
The proposed park is now gone! It’s been narrowed to no more than an alley between a canyon of low-cost housing. Its appearance will be hostile rather than inviting to the existing Livermore families and to the wine country hotel guests. Its vibe will be foreboding!
These are strong feelings I’m dealing with. What caused them?
Compare the pre-December 7 plan to the post December 7 plan Eden is trying to slip by us and you will notice:
1 - Building size will increase by 42%.
2 - The park area between the buildings has been reduced by approximately 32%. The narrowed park gives the perception of private space for the exclusive use of the residents rather than for the general public.
3 - The Eden proposal reduces the proposed parking by approximately 11%.
So, what is the answer to this dilemma? Keep your original word and don’t speak with forked tongue. Moving the affordable housing across Railroad Avenue would restore the perception of the park as a welcoming and safe place to trust our families to.
Moving the homeless housing across Railroad Avenue would provide more space for the workforce, in addition to homeless housing which is already included in the current downtown affordable housing plan.
Be fair! Do what you originally promised to do. Stop trying to cheat us. We don’t deserve it.