Robert Koelle, Livermore
During the Livermore Planning Commission meeting on April 20, we got a view of the beautiful Eden Housing community proposal, which will finally utilize the empty lot that has blighted the downtown for over a decade, while also providing the town with exactly what it needs - affordable housing and increased customer base for businesses and restaurants.
Ask any business or restaurant owner on First Street what they think.
Then came the comment period, which was dominated by total fantasists. The ridiculous claims about bait and switch, housing not available to teachers or first responders, being able to simply "flip" the housing to other side of Railroad Ave, etc. It was incredibly absurd to listen to this organized but delusional crowd. They actually claimed that this plan is some kind of betrayal, despite its character substantially matching what was democratically approved by the residents in March 2020.
Some of the old, discredited arguments from the election were recycled yet again, doubtless by the same people. The most offensive were the scare tactics concerning low-income people.
They also claimed to speak for the whole town, due to a rigged survey. Nonsense. They’re arguing to each other, while I’m convinced that many more people are eager for these plans to move forward. No doubt they were also tallying the comments for more phony evidence that Livermore residents oppose the project.
Do you like a vibrant downtown? What better way to guarantee its survival than to provide new residents to eat and shop there?