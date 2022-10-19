Joanne Berven, Livermore
Do you think Prop 1 is a good idea? Do you agree with the death penalty for those who have committed serious crimes?
Abortion is the death penalty for the innocent unborn.
Abortion is a procedure called a D&C, which means dilatation and curettage. The cervix is dilated and the uterine contents scraped out. Did the “fetus,” i.e. living being, do anything to deserve to die? No, he/she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and circumstance.
“My body, my life” is the cry to allow this procedure. Let’s back this up; your body didn’t happen to get pregnant — like breast cancer happens without our consent. You need to prevent the cause of pregnancy: sexual intercourse!
Disclaimer: I was a L&D nurse for 25 years, have four adopted children and am a breast cancer survivor.
Go home and thank your mother for giving you life.
