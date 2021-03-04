Ruth Gasten, Livermore
Are you concerned about the revised Eden Housing project to be built on the Lucky site in Downtown Livermore? Would you rather have an inspiring park which would bring the community together in that space? If so, here's what you can do.
1. Sign the petition against the new plan at
2. Follow Save Livermore Downtown on Facebook
@Save Livermore Downtown
3. Write a letter to the editor
4. Write an email to our City Council at
Thank you for caring about the appearance of and atmosphere in Downtown Livermore.