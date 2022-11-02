Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
We have a person here in Livermore who wants to be King. John Marchand thinks so much of himself that while in office some years ago, he made sure he would be able to run for Mayor again by changing the Two Term Limit to Two Consecutive Terms. The Two Term Limit was put in effect so one person would not dominate a city for years. I suspect he was already planning to continue to be Mayor, so he convinced the Council to agree. He did not want to give up his power. Bob Woerner was just a “place holder” for Marchand’s triumphant return. Obviously, he feels that he is the only person in Livermore who qualifies to be “King”. His arrogance knows no bounds. Are we going to let this man wield this much power? He doesn’t want to “serve” – he wants to “own” Livermore. If you still believe in democratic government of the people, by the people, for the people, you need to vote for Mony Nop. He will listen to the citizens and is not beholden to anyone, especially not big developers. He believes his job as Mayor is to “serve” the people. Let’s get some new blood into our City Government and elect