Joseph Nilsen, Livermore
Nine months into the pandemic, we desperately need real leadership from our elected officials to confront this pandemic.
The purpose of the original shelter in place in March was to give our elected officials time to formulate a plan. The county health officers should not be dictating mandates to the public, they should be advising our elected officials. The governor should be working with the legislature and local county supervisors and mayors to create a plan that draws upon the expertise of the broader medical and scientific community to determine what can be done safely and how to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID19 virus.
The governor should explain why his recent plan to shut down if available ICU capacity drops to 15% makes sense, when UCSF spokesperson Kristen Bole said that their hospital ICU is usually 85% full, which means that 15% availability is normal. Hospitals do not build expensive ICU’s so they can sit empty.
The governor should explain how the state plans to quickly increase the ICU capacity in the event of a spike in COVID cases.
After nine months, why do we have inadequate testing capability and virtually no contact tracing? If dining outdoors is set up safely, then why are we shutting it down? If the Oakland Zoo has a good plan to keep visitors safe, then why is it now shut down? Where is the scientific data to justify the governor’s and health officers’ shutdown?
It appears we are operating in panic mode, where the only option is to shut things down so the governor and health officers can appear to be doing something, regardless of its effectiveness. After dining indoors at the extravagant French Laundry restaurant in Napa with his friends, the governor has the additional challenge that he lacks credibility.
I am a strong advocate of safety measures such as wearing masks and social distancing. I believe most people are trying hard to be safe. Are the governor and county health officers so naive as to think that their mandate is going to stop people from seeing friends and family? It seems likely that this most recent shut down will encourage more people to meet inside, as the safe and comfortable places to meet outside have been closed for the next month.
Nine months into the COVID pandemic, a fear-based response that is not data driven is unacceptable.