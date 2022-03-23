Daryl R Carlson, Livermore
Adding to the DSM-5, the American Psychiatric Association announces a new diagnostic category to its list of treatable conditions, Pseudo-Claustrophobic Downtown Canyon Anxiety Disorder, often seen with a comorbidity of dementia. Patients present with a dramatic disregard for others less fortunate than they are, also indifferent to Federal, California and Alameda County regulations that require city governments to provide equitable housing, and an obsession with a past that no longer exists. Persistent worry over adequate numbers of climate-killing automobile parking spaces is also a characteristic symptom.
In its response to the judge's decision to deny Save Livermore Downtown’s (SLD) churlish lawsuit against the City of Livermore, Eden, a not-for-profit organization, stated that it would have begun construction in 2022, bringing some hope of relief to many hard-pressed families in need of this assistance. SDL offers pie in the sky, well, eventually, after we force the city to purchase (with what taxpayer money?) tracts North of Railroad Avenue, perhaps with eminent domain proceedings to stall things and yes, let’s add a collection of environmental tests to determine whether or not the construction site would cause harm to an endangered species of chickweed.
SDL charges boldly forth with weekly propaganda ads featuring prosperous, successful, comfortable Livermore residents who seem to feel that their downtown aesthetics are much more important than people in need. SLD, how about featuring a Livermore family that has to make hard choices between food and medicines for some balance?
I applaud the city council and mayor for following the honorable path in spite of enormous pressure brought by the precious few. As veteran actor gravel voiced Ossie Davis said in Spike Lee’s film, “Always Do the Right Thing.”