Seriously? Directing the city clerk to refuse processing a referendum and then hiding behind the clerk to avoid facing concerned citizens? Regardless of frustrating legal semantics defining administrative vs. legislative, there is a much more basic tenant at play here. That tenant is doing what's right. Ignoring concerned citizens is not right. What manner of city council would do this? And why?
I have previously stated that waiting a short time to allow a vote is the right thing to do. The response was that we had already voted. That may be true, but new events have come to light. People now have an idea of what the city council's proposed plan would look like, based on current construction. Plus, the fact that plans approved by the city council have changed sufficiently since the last vote and warrant a second opportunity to determine our future. It's not hard. It's simple. A few short months for a vote, while not prematurely committing our funds, will decide the issue fairly. And finally.