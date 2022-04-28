Joanne Morrison, Livermore
As a property owner in Livermore with grandchildren attending our public schools, I am a stakeholder in Measure A. I address this letter primarily to parents and grandparents of school-age kids who have a lot at stake in this measure.
Opponents to the measure are repeatedly trying to confuse the public with frivolous, false arguments. They insist that Measure A funds can and will be used to pay administrative salaries; NOT SO.
The text of the measure specifies each and every category of allowable spending using the parcel tax funds; they include such items as:
>Provide elementary science and TK-12 technology specialists;
>Maintain academic achievement in math, science, reading, writing, engineering and technology;
>Maintain small class sizes.
No administrative salaries are included in the list.
The measure also plainly states:
“All of the purposes named in this Proposition shall constitute the specific purposes of the education parcel tax, and the proceeds thereof shall be applied only for such purposes.”
The education parcel tax has been implemented ever since 2005, has been consistently audited since inception, and has never been used to pay administrative salaries. Given the history of the parcel tax and the wording of the measure, there is no basis for opponents to argue that the funds ever will be used for administrative salaries.
The repeated attacks on school administrators about their salaries are a red herring. Opponents are blatantly attempting to arouse voters’ personal resentment against the administrators rather than focusing on rational analysis of the measure itself.
Furthermore, our superintendent is worth every penny that she is paid. She has served in that capacity for the past 12 years, when the average tenure for women superintendents is 5.18 years. (2018 report from the Broad Center at Yale School of Management) Stability is key in school district management, and we are lucky to have that stability with Dr. Bowers. Our schools are among the top 30% in California under her leadership.
Parents and grandparents, our kids are the true beneficiaries of these parcel tax dollars. Do not be fooled by devious, untruthful arguments. Vote yes on A, send in your ballot today.