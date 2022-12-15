On December 5, 2022, LARPD called a special meeting to approve a MOU between LARPD and One Nation Dream Makers to open a warming center at Veterans Memorial Building, 522 So. ‘L’ Street in Livermore. This agreement was based on false information provided to Alameda County.
None of the Veterans Organization in Livermore were aware of this agreement and no one was notified of the special meeting of the Board. None of the Veterans were every asked for the use of the building and were only told after the fact that all of their activities plus any previously booked rentals in the main hall were cancelled without notification.
None of the Veterans groups support this action, have not endorsed this and are incensed that our hall has been taken away for five months without prior notice.
If any problems arise from this action, please do not blame or hold the Veterans accountable. All complaints should be directed to LARPD and our Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert.