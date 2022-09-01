Thomas Gray, Livermore
Many letters submitted to the Independent in support of an Eden Housing land sale ballot initiative cite the 8,000 signatures on a petition seeking the referendum. Assuming all 8,000 signatures are from registered Livermore voters, that’s just over 14% of the City’s voting population. I would be interested to know the number of registered Livermore voters (like myself) who declined to sign the petition. Perhaps those refusing to sign the petition would outnumber those who signed - wouldn’t that be an inconvenient truth for those seeking the referendum?