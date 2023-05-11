Did you hear? On May 22nd, the Livermore City Council is considering an amendment to the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan. The vision of this specific plan is to preserve and promote South Livermore as an historic wine growing and wine producing region. The plan states,” Building setbacks for commercial uses within the area shall be 100ft from all road frontages; all setback areas shall be planted with vineyards “ (Policy 4-7). The Court of Appeals ruled that the 100 ft. setbacks are “mandatory, fundamental; and not open to subjective interpretation”. The Court also concluded that the “ City’s arbitrary setback of 50 ft. on Hansen Road was legally erroneous and an abuse of the City Council’s discretion.”
Instead of complying with the law, the applicant of the Wine Country Inn is now asking the City to amend the plan. The amendment before the City Council will reduce the 100 ft setbacks in half to 50 ft on Hansen Road and trade vines for parking spaces and commercial-sized dumpsters. Any General Plan amendment as serious as this one should not be rushed through at one City Council meeting to appease one applicant. This amendment is contrary to the law and the vision of the South Livermore Valley. Think about it; South Livermore is known for its beautiful vineyards and rural landscapes. Instead of increasing viticultural acreage, we are getting parking spaces and dumpsters -- is that the image needed to promote South Livermore?
Ask the City Council to consider the long term consequences of amending an entire plan to accommodate one developer. Why should an arbitrary exception be made? The ramifications of this amendment are far-reaching. Once the setback is changed, it will seriously weaken the very viticultural acreage the plan is supposed to protect. This is a slippery slope; if one exception is made, others will ask for equal treatment. It will set an undesirable precedent. The City will not have the moral authority to turn down other applicants seeking to change their designs for their own benefits.
There are many ways the applicant’s design could be modified to conform to the plan. Rather than changing the specific plan, the City Council should ask the applicant to follow the law and conform to the plan.