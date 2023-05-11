Donna Cabanne, Livermore

Did you hear? On May 22nd, the Livermore City Council is considering an amendment to the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan. The vision of this specific plan is to preserve and promote South Livermore as an historic wine growing and wine producing region. The plan states,” Building setbacks for commercial uses within the area shall be 100ft from all road frontages; all setback areas shall be planted with vineyards “ (Policy 4-7). The Court of Appeals ruled that the 100 ft. setbacks are “mandatory, fundamental; and not open to subjective interpretation”. The Court also concluded that the “ City’s arbitrary setback of 50 ft. on Hansen Road was legally erroneous and an abuse of the City Council’s discretion.”