I cannot understand how Livermore city officials are not hanging their heads in shame. This includes the city attorney, city council members, mayor, and even the city manager. All of them make me ashamed to live here and call this home.
I have lived in Livermore longer than probably all of the above have been alive. While not all the officials mentioned are elected, ignoring the wishes and needs of their constituents is never OK for elected or appointed representatives. Yet it has become the norm here. Shame on you all.
I have attended city council meetings many times, and each time witnessed the dismissive way the members treat those who take the time to share their opinions and concerns, even when the unified attendees outnumber the council members 100 to 1. You are merely representatives, who are elected to represent the will of the people. That's all.
In light of that, someone please explain why it is necessary to repeatedly cut all the trees near and around any place where construction is about to take place without ever considering which, if any, are likely to impede that work. Just cut them all, make it all ugly, then worry about it later. It will take 20+ years minimum for them to grow to their previous size. It can't be that they are in the way because they leave the 2-foot stumps. I don't see this happening elsewhere, just in Livermore.