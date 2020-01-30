Eight years ago, I moved to Livermore when I fell in love with a scientist and the town where he has lived for 35 years. This hidden gem of a community has everything you need in convenient reach. I especially appreciate the abundant hiking trails, short wait times at Valley Care, and the easy access to all kinds of arts and entertainment. What a gift to have the Bankhead Theater 10 minutes from home!
I’ve been surprised by the fight over the downtown redevelopment plan. This kind of divisive activity doesn’t feel like the Livermore I’ve come to know. Having a boutique hotel next to the Bankhead makes sense, especially since a capable builder has already committed to the location. Delays will only make the cost of the project go higher than they already have.
Eight months ago, I joined the volunteer effort to bring Quest – an innovative science center – to the new Stockmen’s Park. I’m excited by Quest’s plans to ignite a love of learning for people of all ages, and change lives by connecting everyone to the science and technology that impacts the way we learn, work and live in today’s world.
I’m concerned that the confusion caused by the referendum could slow the momentum for building Quest. A “Yes” vote will avoid delays and ensure Quest can become an integral part of the new Stockmen’s Park – a community open space designed to reflect the heritage of Livermore, including ranching, winemaking, arts, and science.