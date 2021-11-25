Kyoko Takayama, Livermore
When our grassroots effort started on Aug. 16, Livermore’s vaccination rate was 66.6%. As of Nov. 19, 82.5% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and 90.1% have gotten at least one shot.
With 1500+ newly eligible 5–11-year-olds vaccinated, 79.1% of our residents got at least one shot. I am happy that Livermore is likely to see 80% of its population fully vaccinated, one of the qualifications the state laid out to lift general (not school) mask mandates.
Our outreach goal was to give information on how to get vaccinated so that everybody can get vaccinated when they chose. Since August over 5,000 bilingual flyers were delivered to doors by our volunteers. We targeted neighborhoods with higher Hispanic and/or higher renters identified using the Census data.
Along with the county's DOOR project knocking on doors to provide information, Sunday vaccine clinics, Axis's library vaccine clinics and multiple pop ups, I believe we made a difference.
I appreciate the collaborative effort of the City of Livermore, Alameda County Public Health Department, schools, community organizations (La Familia Counseling Service, Open Heart Kitchen, Tri-Valley Haven, Axis Community Health), faith communities (Asbury United Methodist Church, St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, St Michael Parish), grassroots organizations (OFA East Bay Central, Livermore Indivisible, Granada Students for Social Change), and Livermore CERT volunteers.
I would like to thank everybody who has been following ever-changing mandates and recommendations. Going into the holiday season I would like to remind them that vaccinations and masks are not just to protect ourselves, but also seniors with higher risk, immunocompromised people like my friend who is fighting brain cancer, and little ones who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. Boosters are now recommended to everybody and available at local pharmacies including those in the grocery stores, and walk-in is widely accepted.
Vaccines, masks, social distancing, keeping contact time short in public or social gatherings, and keeping good air circulation indoors will help you protect you, your family and friends. Nothing is perfect, but combined we can protect our community.
Have a safe and nice holiday season with your family and friends. I love Livermore and its residents who work to take care of each other.