Cal Wood, Livermore
Last week at the city council’s workshop, I noted that objections were raised about examining the idea of expanding the park by moving the housing north of Railroad avenue and greatly increasing the number of units to be built.
Two objections were raised about a change. 1) Housing adjacent to railroad tracks isn’t feasible and 2) the land north of Railroad Avenue would require years to acquire.
The fallacy of the first argument is seen by Heritage Estates on Stanley Boulevard and the Chestnut Street housing development. The second objection appears to be incorrect also, since the city owns some of the land, and last week, Ruth Gasten said that most of the land north is for sale now.
The rush here is based on the idea that we need low-cost housing now (which we do) and that studying this option would delay things for up to five years. If the city were really intent on exploring this change, it appears to me that it would delay the project by about a year at most, although it would take effort, time and a real commitment.
I strongly feel that we should commit to exploring a larger park in the center of town with more land for housing north of Railroad Avenue. The quality-of -life benefit for the citizens of Livermore would last a lifetime.