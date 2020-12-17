Rifka Several, Livermore
Let’s not give up on a large, welcoming downtown park – a place to meet friends, have outdoor entertainment and events, and of course, draw people to shop and dine downtown.
Such a park is a key component for the new hotel to provide outdoor space to relax and stroll. We talk about the character of our downtown, but it has significantly changed with the First Street construction making a corridor looming over the existing buildings on the other side of the street.
Post-pandemic, people will be drawn to being together, and a park would be an oasis for this and a lasting asset for our community.