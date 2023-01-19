Patricia Thorstad, Livermore
I thought I didn’t, either.
I thought I didn’t, either.
For practice, observe any event intended for all to be able to understand translations of PSA or police events in sign language, generally across America.
Jan. 10, 2023: 3:43 a.m. Tornado warning for Amador County, et al; again at 4:09 a.m.
Watch the uplifting motion of hands, fingers, head, and facial expressions when describing positivity: thumbs up, a kissing motion for “Thank You,” grins, smiles, even laughter described silently.
What happens when insurrectionists speak (Re: The 118th Congress)?
I don’t know. I can’t listen to it.
Until last week: Could (C-SPAN); had to; needed to. Like I said, I didn’t want to.
I could have used my facial expressions in Sign to illustrate my reactions.
Quizzical look (Don’t’ touch our Medicare; I’ll collect mine in four years; status quo?)?
What the heck? It took fifteen (15) votes.
The body language of the 118th Congress will change: its’ leadership, Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s actually elegant visage, seemingly all smiles, opened to all voices.
The equally elegant visage of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who described the democratic policies of his party, and mine: A new A-Z simplified definition for those who need CODE, of really, the choices facing the voting electorate.
Yup, I am Antifa, or, in other words, I am against fascism in the 118th Congress.
