Glenn White, Dublin
The recall of Newsom is the exploitation of a weakness in California law where a person getting less than 20% of the vote can take the governorship from an incumbent who gets 49% of the vote.
Don’t let Republicans exploit weaknesses in our republic that allow for minority rule by a party whose leader said we should give president-for-life a shot. This is exactly how it happened in Germany in the 1930s when a right-wing demagogue, whose followers believed that he and he alone could save the country, exploited the Weimar Republic weaknesses to end any chance of peacefully removing him from power.
If a Republican takes office, we can expect big government penalties for business owners who choose to protect their customers’ and employees’ health like we see in Republican states. This adds a tremendous strain to our health care system and appears designed only to appease Republican national leadership at the expense of the local government, economy, health and freedom.
Some point to Newsom’s spending on programs, falsely implying that Republicans are fiscal conservatives. In fact, it was Democrats, Brown and Newsom, who took California from deficit spending under a Republican governor and a radical Republican minority in the legislature that used the budget process to annually cause chaos and obstruct the orderly process of government, and created our $76 billion surplus we have today. Republicans continue to imply and pretend they’re fiscal conservatives because they cannot accept accountability for anything at any time, especially deficits.
The California Republican Party of Kevin McCarthy doesn’t tolerate dissent from their national objective to take power by any means (even violence according to some) without regard to the will of the majority of voters. This is evidenced by their leader’s claim that the only way he can lose an election is if it’s rigged and any Republican who expresses otherwise risks ostracism like Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger. Fascists never break rank.
If you don’t like Newsom, vote him out at the end of his term next year. But don’t upset our democracy. Without democracy, a republic is like the People’s Republic of China, North Korea, Russia and all other non-democratic elitist republics in history going back to ancient Rome which is why Republicans claim we are not a democracy. Once gone, democracy doesn’t come back.
It can happen here.