Richard Ryon, Livermore
I am writing in response to the letter from Margo and Spencer Platt. They say, “We believe we need affordable housing far more than we need another small park.”
It is not an either/or issue. The issue is win-win. I say, and I believe most Livermore residents agree, that there are more appropriate locations for low and moderate- cost housing nearby that can accommodate even more of that desired housing. The vacant land in the heart of Livermore should more appropriately be used to benefit ALL Livermore residents, and visitors who enhance our local businesses, including wineries and restaurants.
The current City Council refuses to consider alternatives. I wish I understood the reasoning. It seems to be “we know better than you” stubbornness. There are three vacant seats up for election in November: The mayor and two regular council members. ”
I recommend: Mony Nop (https://monyformayor.com) for mayor. For the other two council seats, we have good choices in Carol Wahrer (https://www.carolwahrer.com) and Ben Barrientos (https://www.benbarrientos.com). All three of these candidates support relocating Eden Housing to nearby locations where more housing units could be built than currently planned.
