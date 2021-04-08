Sonya Sheffield, Livermore
I love the Livermore Valley! We have a thriving mix of scientists, ranchers, professionals and average Joes! Livermore has great schools, a state-of-the-art library, a vibrant downtown with restaurants to suit every palate and a world class preforming arts center. We have busloads of people coming to the area to visit the Outlet Center. We have outdoor recreation areas that rival anything found in the bay area. Our wineries are first class, and our local Stanford Health system is world renowned. We have more to engage our cultural and recreational needs in this community than almost any other area in the East Bay.
With all that has been done to make Livermore a first-class city, are we now going to throw all that away and become just another regional hub??
I am quite disappointed with our current Mayor and City Council. The city has spent thousands of dollars and many years to develop a comprehensive downtown plan. They had weekly meetings to gather input from the community and we finally voted on a specific plan. Now we find out that it was all for naught! The Livermore community is not getting what they voted for.
Just visit Redwood City and see what happened there – it has become a suburban nightmare! First it was just 3 story apartment buildings downtown, then 5, all in order to meet state guidelines. Now they are planning a development that would include “up to 440 rental housing units, 1,635,000 square feet of office space and 175,000 square feet of retail space. Aside from the 17-story office building measuring 239 feet high, the proposed project includes three 10-story buildings, two eight-story buildings and a seven-story building. Redwood City is working with the affordable-housing developer Eden Housing on plans to provide a completely affordable housing development on the property — potentially significantly exceeding the city’s requirement that 15 percent of housing units be offered at below-market rates.”
A little over ten years ago downtown Redwood City was a great place to visit. Now it is a developer’s dream, with no place to park, lots of stores with no customers, and dark and windy canyons! Once you open the door…
Please don’t let Livermore become the next Redwood City!!