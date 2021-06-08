Alan Marling, Livermore
The Independent blundered in its June 2nd coverage of the climate denier, who was invited to visit the Livermore Lab. Just as the LLNL was wrong to platform falsified conspiracy theories, staff writer Jeff Garberson was wrong to quote them verbatim. The newspaper could have reported on the scandal without spreading harmful lies.
Often in journalism there is a misguided attempt to portray “both sides.” This binary thinking holds up two ideas and gives them equal validity. It would be more truthful and accurate to quote a hundred climate scientists for every one crackpot reality denier. By portraying “both sides” of this scientific issue, The Independent and the LLNL spread uncertainty amidst consensus and endangered people amidst fire seasons made worse because of the climate crisis.