John Marchand, Livermore
It was astonishing to read the near full-page ad in the July 29, Independent. The ad refers to the long-known organic and heavy-metal contamination on the old Lucky site, the area now approved for Eden Housing. “Save Livermore Downtown” said in their ad, “LEAVE THE CONTAMINATION BEHIND.” That is exactly what it said. The ad goes on to say that the contaminated site should be turned into a ‘park.’ That ad implies that families and children could safely gather on the contaminated soil. I spent my career as a chemist, protecting the safety of our drinking water from organic chemical contamination and monitoring the clean-up of toxic sites.
Experience shows that leaving the contamination in place, and doing nothing to mitigate it, is very irresponsible and short-sighted. Many residents may remember the gas station that contaminated the soil under Livermorium Plaza across from Lizzie Fountain. That contamination contributed to the death of our beloved holiday tree. The ‘big oil’ corporation who owned the land also wanted to leave the contamination behind despite knowing that its future purpose was as a park.
“LEAVE THE CONTAMINATION BEHIND.” The City of Livermore spent years negotiating the clean-up of the Livermorium Plaza site. It was the right thing to do for the public to safely use that park. The members of Save Livermore Downtown are recommending that no clean-up should take place at the Eden site. “LEAVE THE CONTAMINATION BEHIND.”
One of their justifications included the city could save the ‘costs’ involved by avoiding clean-up.
For me and all of the parents and grandparents that I know, leaving contaminated soil on the site of a future park is unacceptable and unjustifiable. The city is currently working with the Regional Water Quality Control Board developing a plan to mitigate the hazardous materials on the Eden site first, before any construction starts and before Veterans Park is built. Veterans Park was just awarded Federal funding; it will be 30% larger than originally proposed and will include a playground.
It appears that Save Livermore Downtown does not care about saving our citizens from toxic soils. The approved Downtown Plan does. The Livermore that I know believes in protecting our children and families, not endangering them.