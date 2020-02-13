I would like to caution the Livermore City Council that scare tactics relating to the downtown plan are a mistake. City Council, you have dragged out state housing bills one after the other, and now, a parcel tax. These are non-issues. You are threatening to punish the Livermore community if they do not vote as you wish.
City Council, you and your supporters have called us liars. You have bullied us. You have said that there is no other hotelier, when you well know that at least one exists. You have called the Central Park Plan a drawing and not a plan at all, when you well know the plan exists. You have asked for a comparison of costs, and of course we cannot respond because you have not presented your costs. You have claimed that implementing the Central Park Plan would delay building by four years, and we have shown that our timeframe is similar to yours. What will you claim next?
City Council, do not threaten or punish Livermore residents for wanting a downtown space that is better than your plan.