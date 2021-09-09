Katie Lenhardt, Livermore
Come on, Livermore. Let’s not be that town and those people anymore. Our vaccination rate is a solid 20% lower than our neighboring cities, our school board members are being harassed at their place of business and outside their own homes, and our children and the immunocompromised are at risk.
Let’s not be those frothy folks screaming at the school board, demanding to risk our kid’s safety because you got your medical degree from Facebook University. Let’s not keep this pandemic alive and well when we won’t extend the same courtesy to our fellow man. Instead, let’s come together. Let’s realize that some things aren’t about you, but are about supporting and protecting the people around you.
If you can’t be bothered to wear a $2 mask or get a vaccine to protect you and yours, let me put it in terms you can understand — don’t tread on me.