James Cable, Livermore
I am not a member of a political party, but I do vote in every election.
I always hope to find candidates who are the best for the job, are centrist, and fiscally responsible.
I voted for Eric Swalwell the first time that he ran for Congress. I am ashamed of that vote now. In his time in Congress, he has gotten further and further away from doing the right thing. He always votes to spend money. He always complies with whatever the Democrats want. He does not think for himself.
Now, he is center stage, violating the constitution of the United States. The constitution does not allow impeachment of an ex-president. Only people in office can be impeached, but Mr. Swalwell doesn't seem to care.
Trump is gone. Why are our representatives wasting time and money, making a mockery of our constitution? I truly believe that there are more important things that Eric Swalwell could be working on.
I hope that there is a good challenger for his seat next time and hope that you will join me in not voting for Eric Swalwell.