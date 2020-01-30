There has been some discussion about whether SB330, which went into effect this month, precludes the implementation of the Central Park Plan if it passes in November.
The provisions of SB330 do not allow downzoning. However, the Central Park Plan actually increases the density of housing beyond the city’s current requirements for the area. The Central Park Plan does lower the number of units from 130 to 84, but it would be possible to add units elsewhere in the city. This could be accomplished under SB330 which allows the city to take action so that there is no net loss in residential capacity.
It is true that SB330 limits the power of local citizens to bring an initiative to change the law’s requirements. This is not an issue, because the Central Park Plan does not involve downzoning. Above and beyond this consideration, it is not clear that SB330 even applies in this case, because the citizen-led Central Park Plan initiative qualified for the ballot before the law went into effect. It is also not clear that the limitation on citizen-initiative rights is legal. The initiative power is an important right protected by the California Constitution. The validity of this provision is questionable.
Another state bill has been cited as creating a problem for the Central Park Plan. However, concerns that eight-story housing will be placed near the Bankhead because it is within half a mile of a transit station are not well-founded. Those raising this issue appear to be referring to SB50, which is currently pending legislative approval. This legislation has failed to pass during several legislative sessions. It is highly controversial, opposed by many local jurisdictions, and is still subject to further amendment before it goes to a floor vote. As currently amended, housing would be limited to four or five stories, not eight. Importantly, the current version provides exemptions for cities that move the required housing out of a transit zone to another area in the city. In any event, it is not yet law.
There are many questions remaining about these bills. With what we know now about both pieces of legislation, exemptions are provided that would protect the Central Park Plan if passed in November. We believe that voters should not be concerned about either of them.