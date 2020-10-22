Thomas Jefferson, Livermore
Perhaps you have received a mailer from The Council for Senior Citizen Security giving suggestions for how you should vote in the upcoming election.
Their name sounds wonderful, but far from it. Their name could more accurately be “The Council That Will Endorse Anyone and Anything for Money”.
This mailer endorses Biden and suggests how you should vote on other things. Among them, right under pictures of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, is “David Haubert for County Supervisor, District 1*”.
See that “*”. That “*” explains how Haubert got on to this mailer. The mailer's fine print says “Appearance is paid for and authorized by each candidate and ballot measure which is designated by a *”
So, the reason Haubert got on to this mailer was not because of any merit, but simply because he paid. And, with all the developer money he has received, he was certainly able to pay.
Don't be fooled by this mailer and Haubert's attempt at deception. Vote for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County Supervisor.