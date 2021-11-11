Don Maroney, Livermore
Although legal challenges to the current downtown plan were recently portrayed in the East Bay Times as "opposition to affordable housing," nothing could be further from the truth. Every rational resident of Livermore understands affordable housing is a top-of-mind issue. The question is location and design. For several years, the fate of the downtown Livermore development has pitted good citizens on both sides of the issue against each other for no good reason. Although the city leadership has become more intransigent, there are a substantial amount of people who believe a true win-win solution can be accomplished by moving the housing from the downtown park location and deliver on the promise of a unique, family-friendly and accessible park environment.
As I have outlined before, there are a few salient issues: 1) Litigation is a legitimate form of protest, but it should never be the final arbiter as it takes time, money and never satisfies either side. 2) More delays through the February '22 expected ruling and certain appeals from either side will certainly drive construction costs up. 3) The downtown business community deserves to have this issue resolved sooner rather than later. 4) Residents require the property to be developed in a manner that will guarantee all residents and visitors the maximum amount of environmental safety. 5) Existing Livermore City Design requirements must be followed.
The new wrinkle is the "vendor" in this case. Eden Housing has aggressively postured for a half a million-dollar bond to protect "losses and damages" from its own customer, the citizens of Livermore. Although short term court wins may make some of the City Council, the Mayor and Eden Housing officials feel good, the fact is the case won't be decided for many months. In addition, the lawsuit before the judge in February is very different from the bond motion just addressed. The answer to the current stalemate is still pretty simple and there is time to put it together. Identify and appoint a neutral, respected, knowledgeable and unaffiliated third-party individual or maximum of three individuals who can meet expeditiously with the political apparatus, Eden Housing, and the Save Livermore Downtown group. Time is of the essence and should not be left up to attorneys or the courts.