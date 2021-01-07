Alan Hindmarsh, Livermore
I have been reading with dismay about how the Eden Housing plan for downtown Livermore has been altered, out of public view, in size and appearance.
The size increase would make the ‘canyon’ effect on that block even worse. The resulting reduction in the size of the central park represents a retreat on earlier promises made by the city. So, I urge the City Council to consider the alternative location, north of Railroad Ave., while keeping the low-income house mix that Livermore also badly needs.
It is indeed a double-win proposition.