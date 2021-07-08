Jim Hutchins, Livermore
On January 12th, John Marchand posted on Nextdoor “I have not accepted so much as a cup of coffee from any developer.” His campaign donation disclosures show many donations from developers, including $5,000 from Shea Homes, and three months after the Council approved Legacy’s downtown project, $467 from Legacy Partners’ Senior Managing Director for Northern California. While Marchand personally may have not taken money from a developer, his campaign most certainly did. Marchand is attempting to control the narrative by implying his character is beyond reproach. The public sees the difference.
Similarly, mayoral candidate Bob Woerner, when asked about relocating the Eden Housing to north of Railroad, said “I believe it is still possible in principle to relocate the housing element, assuming that any contractual, financial and quality concerns that may arise are satisfactorily resolved as judged by the key stakeholders.” After the election, his promise became an excuse. Woerner led people to believe he would seriously consider an alternative plan when it was to his advantage, but broke his promise when it became politically safe. Woerner is trying to control the narrative by claiming there is no feasible alternative plan, even though Save Livermore Downtown has presented one. The public sees the difference.
More recently during the May 24th City Council meeting, Sue Marchand stated “today the annual salary for a fully credentialed teacher in Livermore after nine years of college and work experience is about $56,000.” According to the LVJUSD 2020-2021 salary schedule on the
school district’s website, the base salary for a fully credentialed teacher with nine years teaching experience is $67,834 (more if they have taken additional educational courses since graduating), far more than the maximum salary of 60% AMI to qualify ($54,840 for a single
resident). Mrs. Marchand defends this error in her July 1st letter to the editor, where she stated “The salary levels that I cited were from the LVJUSD 2020-2021 Salary Schedule”, followed by “The salary levels are readily available on the LVJUSD website.” But the website states $67,834 not $56K. She is trying to control the narrative by obfuscating the truth regarding Livermore teacher salaries, and who qualifies for Eden Housing. The public sees the difference.
This practice of doublespeak is intentionally designed to mislead the public. Our leaders have a duty to be fully transparent when dealing with the public. Unfortunately, this has not been the case in Livermore.