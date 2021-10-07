Jay Davis, Livermore
There is an expression in contracting called “going down the garden path.” In this concept, one partner or the other to a contract keeps making changes until the final agreement does not resemble the initial one, and cost, schedule, and deliverables do not vaguely resemble what was initially intended. The City Livermore has allowed that to happen in its dealings with Eden to build housing on the former Lucky site. Having defended the City before and endorsed its plan, I must now say that it is time to call a halt to it and admit failure. The present concept more resembles military barracks or prison housing than attractive condominiums, and is an unacceptable use of a potentially lovely site.
The City should terminate the Eden contract and face the consequences: these possibly include costs for design work done to date, penalty clauses, and perhaps even a lawsuit. Unpleasant as that may be, it will eventually free the site and make it available for better community use. Those wanting a park there must be willing to work to fund the park they want separately, and to support City in steps to acquire land north of Railroad Avenue, including the use of the money borrowed long ago and pledged for housing. Possible land acquisitions and additional sources of funding for land and construction should be put on a single sheet of paper for examination and evaluation for reality; no more newspaper ads or city-funded study groups. It is time for adult action on both sides. There is no free lunch to be had. Hope is not a plan. Both public use and low-cost housing can be had downtown, but only if the problem is addressed realistically.