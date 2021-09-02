Richard Ryon, Livermore
It is my understanding that discussion between the City of Livermore and the citizens’ group Save Downtown Livermore is stalemated due to the entrenched position of some Council members.
Unless there is some movement toward reasoned debate and compromise, it looks like any project in downtown Livermore could be delayed for years.
Such an impasse benefits no one. The path that allows everyone to win is to move the housing north of Railroad Avenue.
