Don Maroney, Livermore
History has proven even the most intractable political issues can be resolved with strong leadership, openness, fairness and ingenuity. For several years, the fate of the downtown Livermore development has pitted good citizens on both sides of the issue against each other for no good reason. The fact of the matter is, most reasonable residents understand and agree with the need for affordable housing. The issue is where. Although the city leadership has stood behind the current Eden Housing plan, there are a substantial amount of people that believe a true win-win solution can be accomplished by moving the housing from the downtown park location and delivering on the promise of a unique, family-friendly and accessible park environment — Livermore's version of Golden Gate Park, if you will.
Through all of the hyperbole and posturing over the past couple of years, a few of the facts are indisputable. 1. Although a possible last resort, litigation is never the answer, as it takes time, money and never satisfies either side. 2. More delays will certainly drive construction costs up. 3. The downtown business community deserves to have this issue resolved sooner rather than later. 4. Residents require the property to be developed in a manner that will guarantee all residents and visitors the maximum amount of environmental safety. 5. The original plan as presented to the public has certainly changed over time.
The answer is pretty simple. Identify and appoint a neutral, respected, knowledgeable and unaffiliated third-party individual or maximum of three individuals that can meet expeditiously with the political apparatus, Eden Housing and the Save Livermore Downtown group. All great negotiations start by clearly stating points of agreement, of which there are many in this situation, and then working through issues in dispute, and recommending a compromised solution for each until an overall framework can be developed and presented for review.
We are all very fortunate to live in a town that is home to two of the world's great innovative thought and practical application leadership organizations; Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories. Why can't we follow their lead, and look for a solution to a complicated problem? Obviously, this suggestion will take strong leadership and compromise. Time is of the essence.