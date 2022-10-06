You may have heard about the five-story building planned smack dab in downtown Pleasanton, with zero parking. As reported in the September 15th issue of The Independent, this affordable housing violates local height maximums and may well increase parking woes. It’s going forward anyway because state laws supersede Pleasanton’s building code. The housing project doesn’t even legally require public hearings, expedited as it is to alleviate the housing crisis.
Comparing this to Eden Housing, I am grateful our current City Council and past Mayor, John Marchand, negotiated a project with parking and buildings short enough to be hidden behind Main Street’s storefronts and shade trees. And yet based off Jean King’s quotes last week, she seems to think our downtown is in crisis.
We face two crises in California: housing and climate. Jean King has opposed infrastructure to alleviate both problems, along with her fellow plutocrat Joan Seppala, owner of The Independent, plus readers they manage to sway with their “alternative plans.”
These alternatives range from mathematically unsound (“rooftop solar is all we need”) to downright impossible (Move Eden Housing). The plans they offered looked too good to be true, and they were, and served only to make practical solutions seem unacceptable.
For a year, Jean King and Joan Seppala have delayed Eden Housing and the Aramis Solar Project. No matter how imperfect, these solutions at least will address our present problems. Other options may have worked if we had begun them decades ago. But to say we shouldn’t build what we can now is like refusing to turn on the fire hose because the water will ruin a burning house’s paint job.
If “Move Eden Housing” succeeded at its supposed goal, the construction company or the CA Attorney General could then have sued Livermore for breach of contract. After the city’s likely defeat, Eden Housing could’ve been renegotiated and built twice as high, with zero parking.
This makes the crusade against Eden Housing even more crazed, and I can only assume the entire referendum was at best a campaign stunt. The emperor has no clothes, and Jean King has no valid reasons for blocking affordable housing.
Do not reward this irresponsible behavior. Vote against the Move Eden Housing candidates. Instead choose Marchand for Mayor and Evan Branning and Mel Chiong for City Council.