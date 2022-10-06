Alan Marling, Livermore

You may have heard about the five-story building planned smack dab in downtown Pleasanton, with zero parking. As reported in the September 15th issue of The Independent, this affordable housing violates local height maximums and may well increase parking woes. It’s going forward anyway because state laws supersede Pleasanton’s building code. The housing project doesn’t even legally require public hearings, expedited as it is to alleviate the housing crisis.