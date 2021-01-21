Don Smith, Livermore
The Downtown Developed Plan is once again in question.
Last year, Livermore voted in favor of the east side hotel. Parking, a park, and ‘workforce housing’ to accommodate Livermore teachers, firefighters and police to live in the community they serve were part of the Downtown Plan. The developer’s most recent plan calls for 42% increased construction for housing, significantly reducing the open park space and less parking. The housing proposed will not be eligible for teachers, firefighters or police, but only low, very low income and homeless will qualify.
While people in these economic situations certainly deserve housing, the question for Livermore is whether the community wants to locate such housing in the center of town. The plan does not provide any of the necessary services to assist homeless people reincorporate into the general community.
Livermore deserves a plan providing open space in the downtown development, parking for the community to take advantage of the downtown shops, restaurants and amenities and provides affordable workforce housing for Livermore’s teachers, firefighters and police. Low, very low income and homeless housing with appropriate services should be located elsewhere in town.