Shari DiScala, Livermore
It deeply saddens me to see what our downtown is becoming and to realize that those in power can be swayed or misled no matter what the public wants. We attended meetings and dedicated countless hours to try to create a plan for a downtown that we would all enjoy forever, only to be told now that "We made a mistake. The footprint will actually be 42% larger than we said it would be." While I am not surprised, I do feel betrayed and manipulated. The housing being built right up to the sidewalk on "L" Street along with the future housing on the opposite side is not my idea of a beautiful downtown and will create a very unpleasant, closed in effect, with housing towering above the street on both sides. As I try to envision the open space, it will not feel like public space but rather will seem more like an amenity belonging to the housing complex. As a longtime resident of Livermore (43 Years), I am hoping our opportunity to remedy this situation has not passed us by and we can get back on track with a plan that creates the downtown we all can be proud of.