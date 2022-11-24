Regarding the 11/3 article about the latest version of the “Downtown Dublin” project. The new owner claims he spent “years working on a plan that honors the core tenants and principles.” What specific principles? The mention of the insane amount of housing is being carefully avoided.
The concept drawing shows the shopping area divided into 12 sections:
• 6 Sections are 100% multi-story High-Density housing (about half of the entire area)
• 2 Sections are 100% Offices
• 4 Sections are combined 50% HD housing, with the remaining space to be Restaurants/Retail/Parking (including two Hotels)
The Land Use map shows the housing is twice the amount of retail/office space. The original (hush-hush) plan in 2019 was for 1,500 units of high-density housing in two 6-story buildings. Add 1,500 units to the 500 units underway behind Ross, plus the 300 units approved for the lot under the West BART walkway, for a total of 2,300 units, packed into this small section of Dublin. Since housing will take up most of the area, the “destination” factor is an obvious sales pitch from yet another Investor/Builder.
What about water? The traffic counts? BART riders? The additional school capacity needed? 2,300 units will contain an average 3.5 people each, resulting in 8,000 people crammed into a half a mile radius? How can the owners actually believe this project is feasible?
This will not be a charming “Pleasanton Main Street” type area, as Dublin residents expect. It will be a constant traffic gridlock that people will avoid! “Destinations” that consist of mostly high-density housing are not considered actual “destinations.”
It’s bad enough to think about the resulting increase in crime, trash, required security, air quality issues and constant traffic gridlock resulting from this deceptive “Downtown” project. How exactly will the infrastructure upgrades and extra school capacity be funded?
This “Downtown” pipe dream will backfire on us. How can our elected officials actually believe this charade will be good for Dublin, or future generations?
The reality is the latest “Downtown Dublin” plan is all about sneaking in an absurd amount of high-density housing, disguised as a “Downtown destination.” The cheaply done “Downtown Dublin” sign is a preview of what to expect.
Dublin has already done more than their share of housing. Don’t believe the “Destination” rhetoric, or buy into this bogus “Downtown” plan.