Jean King, Livermore
The City owns the downtown block known as the former Lucky site. As the owner, it has a great deal of say as to what it wants on that site.
During the 2017 Outreach on the downtown, the citizens said their first three priorities were Parking, Community Character, and Open Space. The lowest priority was Housing. The citizens did not say that they didn’t want housing any place in the city, but they did not want it in this downtown location.
The latest Eden plan has completely flipped the priorities and put housing (massive 4-story) as the center of the block. Parking is less than required; community character has been ignored and open space has been reduced to a narrow area between massive residential units.
Have the citizens changed their minds about what they want? NO! A recent poll conducted by an independent polling firm of 300 city voters shows that the Eden Plan is opposed 4 - 1. The poll was conducted using a balanced sample by age, ethnicity, political views, length of residency, home ownership, and gender.
Why is this important area of our downtown not being developed as the citizens want? As owners of the property, shouldn’t the City Council follow the citizens' directions?