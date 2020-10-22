Tamara Reus, Livermore
I was pleased to read online that the city is planning to continue a hearing on the approval of a development agreement with Eden Housing, which had been noticed for next week.
The approval of a development agreement with Eden would jeopardize the emerging possibility of a mutually agreeable solution to the downtown housing issue. The concept, which is being considered by Vice-Mayor Woerner, would offer the possibility of moving the planned affordable housing off the downtown site to parcels on the north side of Railroad Avenue. It would allow for the creation of a large park, instead of housing, next to the planned Quest Science Center and Blackbox Theater.
If feasible, this option would help bring the community together, and create a more balanced downtown.
If the council were to approve a development agreement with Eden Housing, Eden would gain a vested right to build the housing on the currently planned site. The city would be, in effect, entering into a contract for Eden to build at that specific location. If the right to develop the site were to become vested, it would be significantly more difficult, if not impossible, to move the housing to another location.
When the Eden development agreement was previously presented to the planning commission on Aug. 20, 2019, it provided for a 30-year term. Approval of a potentially 30-year development agreement would severely limit the options to move the housing as a practical and legal matter.
It would be a shame to lose the opportunity to explore better options for affordable downtown housing. Many recent letters to the editor have expressed concern that the four-story apartments currently under construction at the Groth Brothers site, and the planned 130 three- to four-story units across L Street on the downtown site, would create a canyon between First Street and Railroad Avenue. Housing would dominate the west side of the downtown district.
People are beginning to recognize that this was not the vision they had of the city plan. I think the community will appreciate that this item is not coming before the council now. This preserves the opportunity to investigate other options that would better serve the demand for affordable housing and the look and feel of the downtown core.