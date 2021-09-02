Betty Maranville, Livermore
I’m 95 years old and have lived in the same Livermore home since 1962. I’ve seen a lot of changes to downtown Livermore in the last 60 years, most of them positive, but I am very unhappy about the plans for the old Lucky Store lot downtown.
Building housing on a spot that cries out to be open space is a terrible mistake. You will be turning what could be a lovely, inviting park area into a congested space. The planned affordable housing belongs further away, north of Railroad Avenue. Livermore City Council, please open your minds and reconsider the downtown plan; move the affordable housing and let there be a park on the Lucky Store lot.