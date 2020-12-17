Jean King, Livermore
After seeing the development on the Groth property, many people were very enthusiastic about the idea of moving the affordable housing off the downtown block.
This was a ‘win-win’ - more housing north of Railroad Avenue and more open space or park in our downtown. But what was shown at Monday's council workshop was less open space in our downtown with two large, expanded buildings that used up more of the open space.
We need Veteran’s Park to be a real park for the residents, not a pathway between three- and four-story buildings.
The council should continue to work on a better plan.