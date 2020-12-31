Richard Ryon, Livermore
According to the Dec. 16 edition of The Independent, the housing proposed for the downtown redevelopment area has increased by approximately 42%.
The park space between the buildings has been reduced by about 32%. The previously approved housing is thought by many to be too much for this precious, centrally located property. Now this!
A dilemma divides the public over the need for two desirable things: affordable work-force housing and a public park. It seems that a win-win solution that would fulfill both needs has been discussed over the last several months. That is, move the housing to north of Railroad Avenue, where there is potentially space for even more housing, and thereby allow the Veterans Memorial Park to expand into more space between Livermore Avenue and L Street.
Matt Graves, Eden Housing project developer, explained that there is too small a footprint for “all the things that you would want in an apartment building,” such as “corridors, elevator shafts, stairs, laundry facilities, offices” in the approved 2018 plan for 130 units. After all the years of discussion and planning that went into the city-approved development, the new proposal appears to be a bait-and-switch scheme. Such a gambit should be summarily rejected in the presently approved location.
On the other hand, the new proposal is a further strong argument to move housing to the north of Railroad Avenue.