Ben Barrientos, Livermore
The "id" rules the City Council. The three basic parts of the human psyche are the id, ego and the super ego. It appears that the "id" is superseding the other two. The City Council refuses to compromise and allow the building of affordable housing on the north side of Railroad Avenue where many more units can be built. My advice to the City Council is allow your egos to gain control and compromise.
Finally, I want to compliment the City Council for even allowing the building of affordable housing units in Livermore and not looking for loopholes like other cities in our area.