Paul Thompson, Livermore
For the past several years we, the citizens of Livermore, have been witnessing the development and improvement of our city’s downtown. The changes wrought by the moving of Hwy 84 from First Street to Isabel Ave., and by First Street becoming one lane each way, have been a joy to watch. I think that many of us are happy with the adding of Stockmen’s Park and Veterans Way. The start of the work downtown in the old Lucky’s shopping center represents a good beginning to the current but hotly contested downtown plan.
However, I fear that these good emotions and feelings are now in jeopardy. I do believe the councils have tried their hardest to put the best plans and ideas in place, utilizing the inputs from all the appropriate agencies, committees and most importantly, the citizens of the city. There were many differing points of view. Most notable were where to locate the hotel and what size the Livermore’s “Grand Central Park” should be. The remaining differences are now increasingly focused on the Eden low-cost housing part of the plan. This disagreement and where to locate the Eden Housing project are not just about the aesthetics and its makeup, but about the cost. The two camps are at serious odds with each other, which does not bode well for a peaceful and agreeable outcome.
A mini confession. Although I am not experienced when it comes to city and community finances, for many years, I ran a successful business here in town. This I eventually sold to Xerox Corporation, enabling me to retire and continue to enjoy my life in this community. To close and to get to the point, I wish to pick up on Jay Davis’ expression he used two weeks ago in his letter, which by the way, was in common usage in England when I was growing up – “We must stop going down the garden path.” This only leads to a dead end.
So Council, it is time to put your heads together and end the relationship with Eden and develop an agreeable plan knowing you will have the support of the residents. Much to consider and resolve, but you must try and succeed. Now is the time to get this done and, for me, to end the risk of going down that garden path.