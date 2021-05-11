Dennis Elchesen, Livermore
I’m 75 years old and have lived in Livermore since 1969. As I’m getting older, it’s becoming more difficult to maintain my large house and yard. Driving is getting harder, too. I love Livermore and want to stay here. I’m not ready for an assisted living facility or a nursing home, but before too long, I know that I will need to downsize into more suitable housing,
When I heard about the market rate housing being constructed by Legacy Partners on the former Groth Brothers site, I thought that might be a great solution to my interim housing needs. These were to be very nice units and would be located within walking distance of nearly every place I want to go: grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, shops, theatres, etc. In other words, although the Legacy units would be somewhat expensive, I thought they would be well worth the price because of their ideal location.
However, if the Eden affordable housing project is built as proposed, the Legacy market rate housing becomes less attractive to me. The Eden affordable housing project housing is bound to create traffic congestion, crowded living conditions, and noise. In the City’s plan, the Legacy market rate units will be directly across the street from, and literally in the shadows of, the Eden affordable housing project.
The alternative downtown plan envisions a large, green central park across the street from the Legacy units. If the alternative downtown plan is adopted, the Legacy units become a viable option for my interim housing needs. If the City’s downtown plan is adopted, the Legacy units lose their appeal for me. If I were a Legacy partner, I would be a bit worried about finding buyers and lessees.
Livermore needs more affordable housing. Few residents question that need. However, centrally located market rate housing is also needed. The Legacy units are already under construction so nothing can be changed at this time, but it’s not too late to move the Eden affordable housing project to a more appropriate location in the general vicinity.