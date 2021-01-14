Carol Silva, Livermore
In the Dec. 7, 2020, workshop pertaining to the 130 multi-story housing units, Eden Housing presented a new plan to the city council and to the attending pubic, in which the housing footprint is approximately 42% larger than its original proposal, thereby reducing the size of the park.
Eden Housing’s explanation was that certain things, such as elevators and interior corridors, were not considered in the original plan. If this were Eden Housing’s first housing project, I might have understood this mistake, but it is not their first housing project. Eden Housing would have paid for an architect and internally reviewed the initial plan before submitting it to Livermore’s City Council.
Why wasn’t this oversight, intentional or not, questioned?
The vast majority of Livermore residents desire a continuous expanse of greenery from ‘L’ Street to Livermore Avenue that doesn’t have three-story and four-story tall residential buildings casting shadows in what has now turned into pretty much of a walkway with two small playgrounds, a little lawn, and a small hardscape section.
The Livermore community is not objecting to affordable housing; the vast majority of residents are objecting to locating residential housing in the historic downtown business area. The community favors the affordable housing to be relocated nearby, but not directly on the downtown business footprint.
A nearby northern location would allow the new residents to enjoy the downtown area, and the new location would have the potential of increasing residential parking, increasing additional housing units, reducing the canyon effect between the tall residential buildings and parking garage at the old Groth Brothers site and the Eden Housing site, and providing a larger downtown park for all residents to enjoy.
Downtown is the heart of the heart of the Livermore community. The location of this housing and the resulting size of the downtown park will affect many generations of residents and visitors and the future of downtown businesses.
So, I ask the city council, what do you want your legacy to reflect, a thriving downtown with a large central park or a downtown of residential tall buildings, in which traffic and parking are so problematic that the vast majority of Livermore residents will drive to Pleasanton or elsewhere to dine and shop to avoid downtown Livermore?